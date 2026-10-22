Two-Minute Drill: Three Redhawks Earn Weekly Honors

A trio of Redhawk student-athletes have been recognized for their performances last week.

Redhawks kicker Justin Keller earned Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week and OVC Specialist of the Week honors. He had a career game with four field goals, including a career-best 54-yarder, and 14 points as Southeast Missouri defeated Western Illinois 40-30 to maintain a share of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. He connected from 47, 28, 54 (third-longest in SEMO history) and 23 yards, and made his two extra-point attempts to become 50 of 50 in his two seasons with the Redhawks. He also averaged 62.3 yards on eight kickoffs, including three touchbacks.



Safety DJ Delmore earned OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors, snagging a career-high two interceptions in the Homecoming victory. He also finished with four tackles and two pass break ups.



Meanwhile, senior volleyball student-athlete Lucy Arndt claimed the OVC Offensive Player of the Week award. Arndt racked up 28 kills in two matches and only had one error in her 66 attempts. She hit for an impressive .409 clip, and added seven digs, one block, and two assists on the weekend. This is Arndt's second OVC Offensive Player of the Week award of the season and the third time a player from SEMO has won the award this season.