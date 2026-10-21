Consumer Handbook: Invoice Scams

Just because you get an invoice or renewal notice in your inbox doesn’t mean it’s legit.

Invoice scams can come in many forms, but they usually involve getting an invoice or receipt for something you didn’t purchase. The scammer’s goal is to use the fake invoice to get money or personal data from you:



You get a receipt for a large purchase. It doesn’t look like anything you remember buying – so you panic and contact the company's help number. Over the phone, a scammer asks you for personal and payment info to “resolve the issue.”

You get an email stating a subscription needs to be renewed to avoid “late fees.” It looks like it’s from a familiar company, so you click the link in the email and enter your payment information.

A business gets an invoice for “office supplies” in a small amount that looks like it’s from one of their typical vendors. The invoice doesn’t raise any red flags, so the accounting department pays it without double checking.

In reports to BBB, fake invoice scams can be costly for both consumers and businesses, as scammers often impersonate trusted companies to convince people to hand over large sums of money. BBB’s Scam Tracker Risk Report found that invoice scams were the second riskiest scam reported by businesses in 2025, costing businesses a median amount of $532. PayPal was also the most frequently impersonated organization in reports to BBB last year, and 15.2% of those reports involved fake invoice scams.

The best way to protect yourself from this kind of scam is to keep careful track of your purchases. Knowing what you’ve paid for and to whom makes it harder for a scammer to convince you that you owe them money.

How can I avoid fake invoice and subscription renewal scams?



Understand how your real invoices are delivered. Scammers may try to imitate companies you do business with, so make sure you know how all your legitimate billing processes work. Find out how and when invoices or receipts will be delivered, how you’re expected to pay, and what will happen if payment is overdue (for subscriptions).

Scammers may try to imitate companies you do business with, so make sure you know how all your legitimate billing processes work. Find out how and when invoices or receipts will be delivered, how you’re expected to pay, and what will happen if payment is overdue (for subscriptions). Track your purchases through your bank statements or another budgeting method. If you know what you’ve purchased and what subscriptions are active, it will be more difficult for a scammer to manipulate you with a fake invoice or renewal.

If you know what you’ve purchased and what subscriptions are active, it will be more difficult for a scammer to manipulate you with a fake invoice or renewal. Don’t be easily intimidated. Scammers love using intimidation to make you pay without a second thought. They may even impersonate government agencies or debt collectors to add weight to their threats. Even if an invoice claims legal action will be taken if you don’t pay immediately, take some time to confirm before sending any money.

Scammers love using intimidation to make you pay without a second thought. They may even impersonate government agencies or debt collectors to add weight to their threats. Even if an invoice claims legal action will be taken if you don’t pay immediately, take some time to confirm before sending any money. Don’t click unverified links or use customer service numbers in unsolicited emails. If you want to contact a company to confirm if an invoice you received is real, go directly to the company’s website to find their phone number.

I’m a business owner. How can I train my staff to prevent invoice scams?

