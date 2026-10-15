Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Named to OVC Basketball Players to Watch Lists

The Ohio Valley Conference announced its Basketball Players to Watch this week, ahead of the OVC Basketball Media Day.



For the Redhawk men, guards Marqueas Bell and Landren Blocker were recognized as Players to Watch. Bell is the only fourth-year player on SEMO's roster. He is the Redhawks top returning scorer after averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last year. Blocker ranked second on the team with 22 blocks in his first year at SEMO in 2025-26. He started in 28 games, averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 boards. He also helped SEMO gain national recognition, when his alley oop dunk at home against Eastern Illinois was featured on ESPN NFL Countdown’s “You Got Mossed” segment.

Sophomore guard Carrington Jones and Graduate guard Karris Allen were selected as Women's Basketball Players to Watch for the upcoming season. Jones, who transferred from Northwest Florida University, averaged 9.1 points per game on 51.7 percent shooting from the field in her first collegiate season. Allen, who transferred into the program from Southern Illinois, is a native of Sikeston. Last season for the Salukis she averaged 4.1 points on 12.9 minutes per game.

Both teams will open their season on Monday, Nov. 2. The women will be on the road at Missouri State, while the men will host Lipscomb in the Show Me Center.