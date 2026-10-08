Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Five individuals and one team comprise Southeast Missouri's 2026 Hall of Fame Class announced this week.

One of the greatest players in Southeast Missouri softball history, Rachel Anderson was the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, as well as OVC Player of the Year and All-American honors in 2019.

Mike Ford played three seasons as a defensive back at Southeast Missouri. He is presently with the Atlanta Falcons in his ninth NFL season, which makes him the longest tenured NFL player in SEMO history.

Ronny Rankin to this day, ranks among the men’s basketball program's all-time career leaders in 5 different statistical categories. Rankin was selected in the seventh round by the Sacramento Kings in the 1986 NBA Draft.

Relief pitcher Shae Simmons was OVC Freshman of the Year and an All-American in 2010. He went on to be drafted in the 22nd round by the Atlanta Braves and played for three different teams in the Major Leagues.

Dan Wieser was a multi-sport athlete playing both football and baseball for three years at Southeast Missouri and was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1977.

The 2002 Southeast Missouri baseball team was the first to win a regular season Ohio Valley Conference title. The team also won the OVC Tournament and punched their ticket to the NCAA Regional, where they recorded a victory over host Alabama.

The Hall of Fame class will be inducted on January 22, 2027, at the Show Me Center. Banterra Bank will serve as the presenting sponsor for this year's induction dinner and ceremony.

