Two-Minute Drill: Barke Appointed to NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee

Southeast Missouri Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee and will serve a four-year term through August 2030.

The NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee is an 11-person panel responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the 24-team field for the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

Barke said he is honored to represent SEMO and the OVC as a member of the committee, and he is excited for the opportunity to contribute to the championship experience and continued growth of FCS football.

Committee functions include choosing the 24 participating teams, awarding the top national seeds (including first-round byes) and finalizing the postseason bracket; monitoring teams throughout the fall season and chairing regional advisory committees; and releasing periodic top 10 or top 15 snapshots during the final stretch of the regular season to gauge playoff contenders.

Barke is in his 11th year leading SEMO's Department of Athletics which has reached unprecedented success under his tutelage. Since 2019-20, every SEMO program has won at least one conference championship. In all, Redhawk teams have won a total of 41 titles, most of any school in the OVC in that stretch.