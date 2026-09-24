Two-Minute Drill: Athletics Launches SEMO Athletics Fund 50/50 Raffle

Southeast Missouri's Department of Athletics and the SEMO Athletics Fund have launched a 50/50 Raffle, which is a new gameday fundraising initiative designed to provide scholarship funding and program resources for Redhawk Athletics.

The SEMO Athletics Fund 50/50 Raffle will be available at home football games, as well as other select athletics home events throughout the year. For each raffle, one winner will receive 50% of the total raffle proceeds, less applicable taxes and withholdings, with the remaining proceeds supporting the SEMO Athletics Fund.



Not only does the raffle give SEMO fans an exciting opportunity to be engaged on gameday, but it also allows them to directly support the Athletics Department mission to Graduate Champions.



Fans can get raffle tickets both in person and online. Online participation is available to eligible individuals who are physically located within the State of Missouri at the time of purchase.



Participants do not need to be present at the time of the drawing to win. During football games, the winning ticket number will be randomly selected at the end of the 3rd quarter. Winning numbers will be posted online at SEMORedhawks.com/5050, will be announced through the venue's public address system and, when available, shown on the video board and other displays.



The Southeast Missouri University Foundation serves as the organizing entity for the SEMO Athletics Fund 50/50 Raffle.