Consumer Handbook: Home Warranty Scam Tips

Better Business Bureau advises homeowners to be cautious if they get an unexpected notice or phone call about a home warranty.

You may have gotten a call or letter stating that there’s an issue with your home warranty, that you need to renew, or that your mortgage will be at risk if you don’t “activate” your warranty coverage.

Because some information about home ownership is public record, both companies and scammers can send you official-looking mail that includes details about your loan or appears to be from your mortgage company. This can make it difficult to tell what’s spam and what’s real, important mail.

Notices about home warranties can come from real companies, but they may still be misleading. BBB received nearly 15,000 complaints about home warranty companies in 2025, many mentioning deceptive mailers and hard-to-cancel programs. These notices may also come from scammers who are impersonating a trusted company or hiding behind a fake one.

In May 2026, a Humansville, Mo. consumer reported to BBB Scam Tracker that her elderly mother received a piece of mail stating “FINAL NOTICE” and pushing her to “activate” a home warranty before a certain date to avoid liability. The letter included a fake customer ID, operating hours and customer service phone number, but never stated the name of the warranty company.

In July 2026, a Mendon, Il. consumer told BBB she received a misleading call stating that her home warranty was about to expire. She knew that she had never signed up for a home warranty, but the company then said they were offering a three-month trial. She asked them not to call again.

“If someone tries to pressure you to act quickly, it should set off alarm bells,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “You can always contact your mortgage or warranty company directly to find out if a solicitation is real. Don’t feel pressured to sign up for a new warranty without taking your time to research companies first.”

How can I tell if a home warranty notice is real?



Look closely at unexpected mail. Be cautious if a letter claims there's an issue you haven’t already discussed with your mortgage or home warranty company.

Be cautious if a letter claims there's an issue you haven’t already discussed with your mortgage or home warranty company. Double check with your warranty or mortgage company. If you’re not sure if a piece of mail or a phone call is legitimate, contact your mortgage or warranty company directly to confirm. Call their number directly from their website or your address book – don't call numbers on any piece of mail that seems off, and don’t use redial if you get an unexpected call.

If you’re not sure if a piece of mail or a phone call is legitimate, contact your mortgage or warranty company directly to confirm. Call their number directly from their website or your address book – don't call numbers on any piece of mail that seems off, and don’t use redial if you get an unexpected call. Check companies with BBB. If you don't recognize a company on a piece of mail, search for it on BBB.org to see ratings, reviews, and complaints.

If you don't recognize a company on a piece of mail, search for it on BBB.org to see ratings, reviews, and complaints. Look for red flags:

Urgent or emotional language. Phrases like “final notice,” “return promptly,” or “call immediately” are meant to catch you off guard. Typos or grammatical errors. You should also look for poor graphic design or logos that don’t look quite right. Limited, generic or inaccurate information. Vague wording like “call us about an important issue” is suspect. An incorrect closing date, address or loan amount could also be cause for concern. On the flip side, remember that accurate information doesn’t necessarily mean the mail is real, since some details of your home purchase are public record. Disclaimers in tiny print. A letter might appear to be from your mortgage or warranty company, but the fine print will say that the mail is not affiliated with your lender or that the information is from public records.

Keep track of your documents. Keeping all documentation from your home purchase and warranty in one place can make it easier to check against potential junk mail or phone calls.

How do I reduce solicitations?

