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Focus on Southeast
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: University School for Young Children, SEMO Marching Band and Mid-Term Election Preview

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:31 PM CDT
Dan Woods and Dr. Jim Daughters
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Dan Woods (L) and Dr. Jim Daughters

On this edition of the show, we talk with Kimberly Rueseler from University School for Young Children; Dr. Jim Daughters shares exciting news for the SEMO Marching Band and Dr. Jason Sides provides a preview of the mid-term elections.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods