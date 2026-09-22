"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: University School for Young Children, SEMO Marching Band and Mid-Term Election Preview
On this edition of the show, we talk with Kimberly Rueseler from University School for Young Children; Dr. Jim Daughters shares exciting news for the SEMO Marching Band and Dr. Jason Sides provides a preview of the mid-term elections.