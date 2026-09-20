Let's Talk Business: Celebrating American Business Women’s Day on September 22

Tomorrow is American Business Women’s Day, established by joint congressional resolutions in 1983. The day is to celebrate the remarkable leadership, resilience, and economic power of women entrepreneurs and executives shaping our modern economy.

Last Friday the Cape Chamber hosted our "Women in Business: At the Heart of It All" luncheon at the Drury Plaza Conference Center. It was a great day as we welcomed more than 300 attendees to hear from dynamic local leaders and speakers, that highlighted great leadership in our region.

The economic and organizational impact of women in leadership is strongly backed by both psychological science and market data. According to research highlighted by the American Psychological Association, organizations benefit extensively from women in senior roles, who consistently score high in crucial leadership competencies like emotional intelligence, collaboration, and resilience.

Furthermore, nationwide economic studies show that women now own over 15.7 million businesses, accounting for more than 40% of all U.S. enterprises, while generating $2.8 trillion in revenue and employing millions. Firms ranking in top quartiles for gender diversity are also 25% more likely to experience superior financial performance.

Recognizing and expanding these contributions is more than a milestone, it is a vital driver of regional growth. By championing mentorship, inclusive leadership, and economic equity, we pave the way for a stronger and more innovative business community.