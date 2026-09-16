Consumer Handbook: Gas and Grocery Vouchers

With the cost of groceries and fuel straining household budgets, Better Business Bureau warns consumers to be on the lookout for scammers claiming they can give you free gas and grocery vouchers.

BBB has received BBB Scam Tracker reports from individuals who received postcards in the mail claiming they qualified for hundreds of dollars’ worth of free gas or grocery vouchers. These voucher offers are likely a way for scammers to trick recipients into handing over their payment information.

In addition to groceries or gas, the postcards may offer rebates or shopping rewards. In reports to BBB, recipients were usually instructed to call or visit a website to claim their reward by paying a processing fee. One of several things then happened:



Additional unauthorized charges appeared on the consumer's account

The consumer was unknowingly enrolled in a monthly subscription program

The promised gift cards never arrived or low-value coupons or promotional materials were received instead

The company became difficult—or impossible—to contact for refunds

In late June, an O'Fallon, Mo. consumer told BBB she received a card from a company called “AAPP” stating that $309.64 in gas and grocery vouchers was being held in her name, and that failure to claim them immediately would result in forfeiture. Luckily, she did not contact the company and did not lose any money.

“Scammers know families are looking for ways to save money right now,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Remember that if someone contacts you out of the blue to offer you something for free, they might have ulterior motives – especially if they are trying to pressure you to act immediately.”

How can I avoid gas and grocery voucher scams?



Remember that legitimate prizes don't require you to pay first. If someone contacts you out of the blue and asks for a processing fee, activation fee, shipping charge, or any other upfront payment before you receive your reward, consider it a major warning sign.

If someone contacts you out of the blue and asks for a processing fee, activation fee, shipping charge, or any other upfront payment before you receive your reward, consider it a major warning sign. Research the company independently. Don't rely solely on the information printed on a postcard. Research the company's name along with words like "BBB," "reviews," or "scam." Visit BBB.org to check the company's Business Profile, customer reviews, and complaint history.

Don't rely solely on the information printed on a postcard. Research the company's name along with words like "BBB," "reviews," or "scam." Visit BBB.org to check the company's Business Profile, customer reviews, and complaint history. Never provide payment information under pressure. If you’re told you must act immediately, slow down. Legitimate companies won't pressure you into making an immediate payment.

If you’re told you must act immediately, slow down. Legitimate companies won't pressure you into making an immediate payment. Watch your bank and credit card statements carefully. If you've already provided payment information, review your accounts for unauthorized charges and report suspicious transactions to your financial institution immediately.

If you've already provided payment information, review your accounts for unauthorized charges and report suspicious transactions to your financial institution immediately. Be cautious with personal information. Even if the fee is small, scammers may also be trying to collect your address, date of birth, banking information, or other personal details that could be used for future fraud.

What should I do if I run into this scam?

