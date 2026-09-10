Two-Minute Drill: Tables Available for 11th Annual SEMO Redhawks Trivia Night & Auction

Registration is open for the 11th Annual SEMO Athletics Trivia Night & Auction, presented by The Bank of Missouri. SEMO Athletics Trivia Night & Auction is the department of athletics fall signature fundraiser event, and will be held Saturday, October 3, at the Show Me Center.

The event features eight rounds of trivia across various categories, as well as silent and live auctions. Darren Burgfeld will serve as the emcee again this year, and questions are featured on the Show Me Center videoboard. What makes the event really unique for participants is that Redhawks coaches serve as celebrity hosts to wait on tables.

The silent auction will include a number of custom, one-of-a-kind Redhawk items, and the live auction will feature several behind-the scenes experiences and trip opportunities. For those who can’t attend in person, the silent auction is also available for online bidding.

Each trivia team includes a table for six participants, with food and drinks all night long included. Mary Jane’s bourbon + smokehouse provides the opening meal, snacks and treats are delivered to tables between rounds, and Kohlfeld Distributing provides the beverages. Last year’s 10th annual event sold out with 100 tables, so interested parties are encouraged to register teams now. All the proceeds support scholarships for student-athletes through the SEMO Athletics Fund.

Visit SEMORedhawks.com/trivia to sign-up your trivia team today.