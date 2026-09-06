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Discover Nature
Every week there are new marvels to look for in the outdoors, and Discover Nature highlights these attractions. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Makenzie Williams brings us the stories of river otters, luna moths, red buds, and other actors as they take center stage in nature’s theater.You can hear Discover Nature, Mondays at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Discover Nature: Nighthawks

KRCU Public Radio | By Makenzie Williams
Published September 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Missouri Department of Conservation

Have you ever noticed birds flying around the lights while enjoying your favorite team play on summer evenings? If you are a St. Louis Cardinals fan, I'm sure you have seen them for years.

Nighthawks feed off the buffet of insects gathering around the lights. They inhale them in droves. Streetlights and billboards are more places you may notice these aerial acrobats dining out in cities and suburbs or ballparks.

Watch for them flying just above treetops in the country.  Flashing white wing patches and bat-like moves are a few ways to identify them in flight. They've also been called bullbats, mosquito hawks, and goatsuckers. 

Nighthawks are perhaps best known for their deep aerial dives, which create a booming sound as air rushes over their wings while pulling out of their dives before reaching the ground. This sounds like the whoosh of a high-speed race car passing by for a brief moment. Just before dawn and at dusk are the best times to catch the action.

More information about nighthawks can be found online at missouriconservation.org.
Makenzie Williams
Makenzie Williams is a Metro Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), based in the Southeast Regional Office
See stories by Makenzie Williams