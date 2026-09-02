Consumer Handbook: AI and Customer Service

Artificial intelligence is inescapable. Emerging technology is ubiquitous in the workplace, at schools and computers and phones. The benefit of a personal assistant at your fingertips is exciting for many – but concerning for others, especially as AI becomes ubiquitous both as a tool for legitimate businesses and a new method for scammers.

Over the last three years, BBB has received over 100,000 complaints, reviews, and Scam Tracker reports mentioning artificial intelligence and automation. While reporting categories encompass different types of issues, there is one clear concern across all types of consumer sentiment data: customers often feel unheard or dissatisfied when dealing with automated and AI services.

In the new study “As technology booms, over 90% of BBB customer reviews that mention AI services express negative experience,” BBB’s International Investigations Initiative (III) examines patterns of reports and shares stories to empower businesses to research whether AI tools are the right choice for their company, and to prepare consumers to distinguish legitimate businesses from scams.

Since 2021, the III has laid out ways consumers and businesses can avoid scams and significant monetary loss. Previous studies examined job scams, business scams, online gambling, vehicle purchases, identity theft and much more.

Key findings:



Of nearly 20,000 business reviews mentioning AI since 2023, over 90% indicated negative sentiment

BBB has received nearly 100,000 AI- and automation-related complaints since 2023, with many in online retail, ecommerce and tech-forward industries

Consumers expressed confusion and frustration with an inability to solve their issues

Many consumers felt ignored or left behind when not able to connect with a human representative

BBB Data on AI and Automation Across North America

2023: 22,351 complaints, 3,840 reviews

2024: 25,372 complaints, 6,061 reviews

2025: 33,809 complaints, 6,631 reviews

What can businesses do to integrate AI successfully?



Consider the ways customers interact with newly introduced technology

Offer the option to connect with a human representative after a certain amount of time

Create a clear system to escalate higher level complaints

Listen to feedback, especially on your company’s BBB profile

Build on successes where customers are praising new technology

Don’t be afraid to adjust if initial tech rollout isn’t working

Let your customers feel heard, even if they are upset

How can consumers avoid AI scams?



Avoid unexpected phone calls with an automated voice. If the call is important, you should be able to reach a real person.

Be wary of unknown numbers. Scammers can change their phone number on the fly and will often do so as a part of the same scam.

Double check the links at the top of searches. Some consumers report scammers placing ads pretending to be real AI companies.

Do your research. Fraudsters can use AI to carry out a wide variety of scams BBB.org/scamstudies can prepare you for fraud you might encounter.

Visit BBB.org to check out a business or register a complaint, BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam and BBB.org/scamstudies for more on this and other scams.