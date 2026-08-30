Let's Talk Business: What Makes an Industrial Park "Platinum Ready" and Why Does It Matter?

When looking at an industrial park, it’s easy to see just open ground and access roads. In economic development, however, a master-planned industrial site is a region’s most powerful job creator and tax-based anchor.

Modern companies investing millions in new facilities focus on one priority: speed to market. They cannot afford to spend a year sorting out utility capacities, zoning approvals, or environmental studies. If a site carries risk or delay, it gets crossed off the list.

That is why the SEMO Industrial Park achieving REDI Sites Platinum Designation and becoming the very first site in Missouri to earn this top-tier status is a massive milestone for our region.

Administered under standards set by the global Site Selectors Guild, Platinum certification removes the guesswork:



100% Shovel-Ready: Environmental reviews, geotechnical tests, and boundary surveys are fully completed.



Environmental reviews, geotechnical tests, and boundary surveys are fully completed. Verified Infrastructure: High-capacity power, water, gas, sewer, and fiber are documented and ready to scale.



High-capacity power, water, gas, sewer, and fiber are documented and ready to scale. Multi-Modal Transit: Immediate connectivity to I-55, Highway 61, SEMO Port, providing both river and rail access and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

An intentional industrial park centralizes heavy utility demands, brings diverse, high-wage jobs to our workforce, and fuels local retail and services through strong economic multipliers.

By eliminating development risk on 380 acres, Southeast Missouri isn't just competing on the national map, we are ready to welcome the next generation of industry.