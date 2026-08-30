Discover Nature: Snakes

Let’s talk about Missouri's Snakes. Few Missourians realize that all snakes’ native to our state are protected.

According to the wildlife code of Missouri, snakes, lizards, and most turtles are treated as non-game. This means that there is no open season for these animals, and it is technically unlawful to kill them. There is, however, a realistic exception: When a venomous snake is in close association with people, which could result in someone being bitten.

To spot the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes, it's in the eyes. Venomous snakes have elliptical pupils, and nonvenomous snakes have round pupils.

We hope that more people realize snakes are interesting, valuable, and, for the most part, harmless. Although snakes are an interesting and a natural part of our outdoors, there may be times and places where their presence is unwanted. Venomous snakes have no place around human dwellings, and even harmless species may cause problems because most people fear them.

We recommend that any harmless snake encountered be captured with a hoe or stick and released unharmed in an isolated, safe habitat.

More information about Missouri’s snakes can be found online at missouriconservation.org.