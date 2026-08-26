Consumer Handbook: AI Scam Calls (Voice Cloning)

Better Business Bureau advises consumers to be on the lookout for AI-generated phone calls, voicemails or voice messages.

The FBI reported that Americans lost more than $893 million to AI-related scams last year, including voice cloning attacks, phishing emails and other hoaxes. Voice cloning is a technique where scammers replicate audio of a person’s voice using AI. Scammers only need a few seconds of audio to send AI-generated calls, voicemails or voice messages to consumers, usually with the aim of getting money.

The fake messages usually leverage urgency or distress to manipulate the recipient into doing something. They often impersonate a friend or family member and say they’re in trouble and need money right away. The familiar voice makes these scams convincing.

“As technology evolves, so do scammers. AI makes it more difficult to tell if a message is fake,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If you’re not sure, double check. Call the person the message seems to be from at a number you trust and ask them if it's real.”

How can I tell if a call is AI-generated?

