Discover Nature: Badgers

Just think: If badgers could help us with our gardening activities, our plants would always be in tip-top shape.

A badger is built for digging! With long claws and powerful legs, a badger can dig faster than any human with a shovel. When digging, a badger loosens dirt with its front feet—passes it under its belly—and kicks it out with its hind feet—sometimes sending dirt five feet in the air!

In the Midwest, badgers live in open prairie and agricultural land. They dig shallow burrows for living and hunting food. They dig deeper dens lined with grass for rearing young. Badgers are strictly animal eaters and favor young rabbits and rodents, which they dig up.

All this digging helps mix and aerate the soil. In the past, badger fur was used to trim coats and make shaving brushes, and their hides were uses for rugs. Badgers are important predators.

Here are a few badger facts:

