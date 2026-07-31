Let's Talk Business: Unlocking Opportunity - Exploring SEMO REDI’s New Industry Insights

The regional economy is moving quickly. Rapidly evolving technologies, changing workforce demands, and a competitive national landscape mean that staying ahead requires clear data, strong partnerships, and shared vision.

Last week, SEMO REDI launched a new publication called Industry Insights. Designed to highlight the trends, success stories, and opportunities shaping Southeast Missouri, this inaugural issue centers on our region’s most critical driver, our workforce.

Here is a quick look at what’s inside the July edition:



Building the Talent Pipeline: A deep dive into how regional employers, educational institutions, and community partners are aligning to tackle workforce needs and prepare for future economic investment.

A deep dive into how regional employers, educational institutions, and community partners are aligning to tackle workforce needs and prepare for future economic investment. Business Spotlight: The story of Crader Distributing, detailing how a local operation grew into one of the world’s largest independent STIHL distributors.

The story of Crader Distributing, detailing how a local operation grew into one of the world’s largest independent STIHL distributors. Featured Site Development: A dynamic new video showcasing the SEMO Industrial Park, a 380-acre Missouri Certified Site ready for major industrial expansion.

A dynamic new video showcasing the SEMO Industrial Park, a 380-acre Missouri Certified Site ready for major industrial expansion. Regional Vision: A guest column by SEMO REDI CEO Shad Burner outlining a plan to position Southeast Missouri as a national leader in registered apprenticeships.

Whether you are an established employer growing your footprint or an expanding company considering Southeast Missouri for your next location, Industry Insights offers a clear view of the regional assets and collaborative spirit that give our area its competitive edge.

Visit SEMOREDI.COM to read the full publication.