Amid U.S.-Iran war, Houthi rebels threaten to blockade another key strait

TEL AVIV — The Houthis, a Yemeni Shiite militia which is aligned with Iran, have announced a naval blockade of a key waterway, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.

In a video statement, a Houthi spokesperson said the blockade was in retaliation for strikes from Saudi Arabia on a major airport in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis have accused Saudi Arabia of hitting the airport while an Iranian official was traveling through it earlier this month.

Bab Al-Mandeb connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, and it lets Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest oil producers in the world, get millions of barrels of oil a day out to the open ocean for export.

Bab Al-Mandeb has become even more important for Saudi Arabia now that the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed off by the U.S.- Iran war.

Any potential Houthi blockade of the strait would rattle energy markets already shaken by the war in Iran and would likely raise energy prices further.

The blockade would also test Gulf states' resolve to counter Iran and Iran-aligned groups in the Middle East, including the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia condemned the blockade in a statement. The Houthis said in response that the Saudis were a "criminal" regime.

The Houthi rebels are designated by the U.S. State Department as a terrorist group.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates have been exploring the idea of building new oil pipelines or expanding existing ones to move oil overland instead of by sea, but those pipelines could take years to build.

U.S. and Iran trade fire – again

The U.S. and Iran traded fire for a 10th consecutive round of strikes overnight.

U.S. Central Command said late Monday it struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said it targeted three U.S. bases hosting American military personnel and equipment in Kuwait last night.

The fighting is now at its most intense level since the war began in February.

The Pentagon on Monday confirmed the identities of two service members killed by Iranian attacks in northern Jordan last Friday and said another still remains missing.

The Pentagon later disclosed a third service member was killed in Iraq.

That brings the death toll of the war in Iran to at least 17 service members killed. The Pentagon says 427 people have been injured to date. Iran's government says about 3,000 people in Iran have been killed in the war.

But a U.S. military official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed with NPR that the Department of Defense has been slow-walking information on casualties.

Just this week the Pentagon spokesman admitted after questions from journalists that 100 service members have been injured in the last two weeks. He said the vast majority recovered quickly and went back to work.

Lebanon's president to meet Trump in the White House

A separate ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon is still holding, despite ongoing Israeli strikes on people and sites in Lebanon that Israel claims are Hezbollah-affiliated.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun is scheduled to meet President Trump in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, in the first state visit to the United States since 2009.

His visit comes at a critical time. A sweeping roadmap for peace between Lebanon's government and Israel signed in June would see the Lebanese army disarm Hezbollah. But that is preconditioned on Israel withdrawing from the large amount of Lebanese territory it has occupied since earlier this year.

So far, the timeline for any Israeli withdrawal has been unclear, and about 400,000 Lebanese people remain internally displaced because of Israeli occupation or destruction of their homes.

NPR's Quil Lawrence contributed reporting.

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