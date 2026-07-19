Let's Talk Business: Growing Our Own: How the SEMO & Missouri S&T Partnership Strengthens Our Workforce

When we talk about regional economic growth, the conversation always comes back to one critical resource: specialized talent. Finding and retaining the technical professionals who drive modern industry is one of the biggest challenges facing our business community today. That is why Friday’s announcement of an engineering partnership between Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a massive win for our region

This collaboration isn’t just great news for higher education; it is a direct solution to our area's technical workforce crunch. Historically, regional economies have faced a talent drain. Brilliant local students interested in advanced engineering had to leave the area for their degrees, and many never returned.

By combining SEMO’s strong regional footprint with Missouri S&T’s world-class engineering curriculum, this partnership creates a direct pipeline for technical excellence right here in Cape Girardeau.

For local employers, the benefits are clear:

· Talent Retention: We keep our brightest minds and intellectual capital right here at home.

· Early Engagement: Local businesses can connect with students early through internships and co-ops, shaping the next generation of our workforce.

· Economic Resilience: A predictable pipeline of local engineering graduates allows our manufacturing, construction, and tech firms to scale with confidence.

Workforce development cannot happen in a vacuum. By building bridges rather than silos, SEMO and Missouri S&T are answering the call of regional industry. When we grow talent locally, our entire business community reaps the rewards.