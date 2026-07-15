Consumer Handbook: How to Hire a Pool Company or Contractor
Swimming season has officially kicked off! If you're considering adding a backyard pool to your list of summer projects, Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) recommends researching contractors carefully before taking the plunge.
Investing in a pool is a big decision, but with proper maintenance, a well-constructed pool can last a long time. That means choosing the right contractor is paramount.
“Sorting through all the options for contractors can be intimidating, especially if you don’t have a word-of-mouth recommendation,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Read contracts carefully before signing, don’t pay in full up front, and check out companies with BBB.”
BBB received nearly 1,700 complaints last year about pool companies, pool contractors and related services last year. Consumers report customer service issues, failure to complete work or respond to calls, and failure to honor warranties.
In June 2025, a consumer hired a pool restoration company to repair a three-foot crack in her fiberglass pool floor. The contractor said he would finish the repair within five days. Over the course of the next two months, he showed up at odd hours – including once at 2:30 a.m. – to work on the pool, making little progress and actually damaging the floor further. In August, the consumer asked the contractor to stop working on the job. She had already invested $1,500 in supplies. In September, the consumer hired another contractor, who completed the job quickly but had to do extra work at a higher cost to fix the damage.
How do I find a trustworthy pool company?
- Assess your needs. Think about how and when you and your family would use a pool. Decide what type of pool fits your budget and space. Remember that pools can require a significant investment of time and money.
- Ask around. Friends and family can provide recommendations or let you know if they’ve had a poor experience with a contractor.
- Check with BBB. You can look up companies and contractors near you at BBB.org. There you can see their BBB rating and whether they’re Accredited, customer reviews, and any complaints and resolutions. You can also request a quote from BBB Accredited contractors directly from their profile.
- Check the years in business. Sometimes, pool companies that start off with a bang can go out of business just as fast. Look for a pool contractor that has been in business for at least a few years and has a strong track record.
- Get at least three estimates for the same set of conditions. Make sure the estimates specify the size of the pool and an itemized list of construction materials.
- Make sure your contractor is licensed and insured. If you have any questions, contact the appropriate licensing board.
- Find out who will be doing the actual work – the contractor’s employees or subcontractors.
- Ask about site and soil evaluations. Find out whether the builder can make site and soil evaluations for your property. Consider whether your pool needs grading or landscaping work.
- Ask about warranties and whether the contractor will do maintenance and repairs after the pool is completed.
- Don't pay the full amount in advance. While some contractors ask for a deposit up front, you should only make the final, full payment once the work is completed to your satisfaction. Pay with a credit card so you can dispute charges if needed.
- Get it in writing. Get a contract with all details of the job, including any verbal promises, in writing and review it carefully before signing. Ask for a lien waiver upon completion of the project, which shows that suppliers and subcontractors have been paid.