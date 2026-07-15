Consumer Handbook: How to Hire a Pool Company or Contractor

Swimming season has officially kicked off! If you're considering adding a backyard pool to your list of summer projects, Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) recommends researching contractors carefully before taking the plunge.

Investing in a pool is a big decision, but with proper maintenance, a well-constructed pool can last a long time. That means choosing the right contractor is paramount.

“Sorting through all the options for contractors can be intimidating, especially if you don’t have a word-of-mouth recommendation,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Read contracts carefully before signing, don’t pay in full up front, and check out companies with BBB.”

BBB received nearly 1,700 complaints last year about pool companies, pool contractors and related services last year. Consumers report customer service issues, failure to complete work or respond to calls, and failure to honor warranties.

In June 2025, a consumer hired a pool restoration company to repair a three-foot crack in her fiberglass pool floor. The contractor said he would finish the repair within five days. Over the course of the next two months, he showed up at odd hours – including once at 2:30 a.m. – to work on the pool, making little progress and actually damaging the floor further. In August, the consumer asked the contractor to stop working on the job. She had already invested $1,500 in supplies. In September, the consumer hired another contractor, who completed the job quickly but had to do extra work at a higher cost to fix the damage.

How do I find a trustworthy pool company?

