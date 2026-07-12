Let's Talk Business: Scooping Up Summer Success by Thinking Outside the Box

Summer can bring a distinct shift in rhythm for local businesses, especially in a college town like Cape Girardeau. While some sectors thrive under the summer sun, many retail and service-oriented shops face a seasonal slowdown as families travel and daily routines shift. The secret to breaking through the mid-summer lull? Injecting a little fun and thinking entirely outside the box.

At our July First Friday Coffee last week, Dawn Kirby owner of Simply Swirled, Victoria’s Creamery, and Ty’s Summer Sno, shared that July is National Ice Cream Month, and to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 19, they are doing something radically different: staying open for a full 24-hour marathon at the Simply Swirled location.

It’s a bold, and memorable move to both celebrate and create a new opportunity for business. It works because it transforms a standard promotional calendar date into a community event. It taps into the novelty of a midnight or early-morning ice cream run, creating an experience people will talk about and share.

You don't have to sell ice cream or pull an all-nighter to capture this same energy. Look at your own industry’s unique holidays or create your own "Christmas in July" style event. Consider offering a "Beat the Heat" flash sale when temperatures cross a certain threshold, hosting an after-hours workshop, or partnering with a neighboring business for a summer block party.

When you disrupt the expected summer routine with a sense of playfulness and urgency, you give customers a compelling reason to step through your doors. Let’s use these warmer months to test new ideas, engage our community, and turn a slow season into a standout success. And, if you have a late-night hunger for a frozen treat, now you know where to head this Sunday!