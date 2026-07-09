Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Welcome New Coaches, Staff Member

SEMO Athletics has announced the hiring of three new staff members to its coaching staffs and leadership team.

Chris Krepline joins the SEMO Baseball program as its pitching coach. Krepline joins the Redhawks after serving as director of pitching development at the University of Cincinnati for the past two seasons. Before joining Cincinnati, Krepline served as head coach at Division III Lawrence University from 2019-24. During his tenure, he earned Midwest Conference Coach of the Year honors twice and guided the Vikings to conference championships in 2022 and 2024. He also developed six All-Americans along with numerous all-region and all-conference performers.



Meanwhile, Jessie Gartman has joined the volleyball staff as an assistant coach. Gartman comes to SEMO from Cape Girardeau's Pursuit Volleyball Club, where she worked as a head coach and board member. In that role, she coached multiple national level teams and served as an administrator of the high school program. Gartman earned her bachelor’s degree from SEMO in 2022.



Finally, Brooke Hengst was hired as Southeast Missouri's Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance & Eligibility. Hengst will move into the new leadership role having spent the last seven years as Coordinator of Student-Athlete Development and Associate Director of Academics and Student-Athlete Development. Hengst earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SEMO in 2014 and 2017, respectively.