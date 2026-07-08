Consumer Handbook: Payment App Scams

There are lots of reasons to send money between friends, neighbors or small businesses. Peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle or CashApp are a convenient way to split checks, pay rent or purchase from vendors.

Unfortunately, scammers are finding creative ways to steal money from P2P app users. Unlike more traditional banking services, P2P apps are less likely to provide reimbursement for fraud – making the risk higher for consumers.

There are a few ways scammers take advantage of P2P apps:



Impostors may use stolen photos or logos to create an account that appears to be one of your friends or a legitimate business, then request a payment from you.

Fraudsters may send payment with a stolen or illegitimate credit card or, since payments on some apps take a few days to process, they may cancel a payment after receiving a purchased item.

A scammer may claim to be selling an item that doesn’t exist on a social media or marketplace website, and ask for payment up front via P2P app.

Scammers may run “overpayment” schemes, where they use spoofed messages or stolen credit cards to convince victims that they were accidentally paid more than owed. Well-meaning consumers will lose money by "returning” the payment to the scammer.

How can I avoid payment app scams?

