House Democrats accuse Trump of 'hijacking' America's 250th birthday for his own gain

As America's birthday celebrations kick into high gear, so too do criticisms of the preeminent national group organizing them, Freedom 250.

Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee published a 55-page report Thursday accusing the group of aiding President Trump in turning America's milestone into a "hotbed of corruption and self-enrichment" through tactics that potentially amount to criminal fraud.

It's titled "From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People out of their 250th Birthday."

Rep. Jared Huffman of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee, told NPR that the report was months in the making. It is based on interviews with unnamed whistleblowers, sworn Congressional testimony, internal Freedom 250 documents and other written responses.

"We put it all together to really tell the story … of how Donald Trump hijacked what should have been a unifying national celebration and repurposed it for his own interests," Huffman said in a Zoom interview. "This was a team of operatives using the Freedom 250 shell company, but it was also Donald Trump himself telling them what to do."

The White House referred a request for comment to Freedom 250, though Freedom 250 told NPR that it does not speak for the White House.

Freedom 250 is the public-private partnership behind some of the summer's most high-profile anniversary events, including a UFC fight outside the White House in June, a controversial state fair on the National Mall, a July Fourth fireworks show opening with a Trump rally, and the "Patriot Games," a high school athletic competition scheduled for August.

It was created via executive order last year, and describes itself as "the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation's 250th birthday." But it's not the only one: Congress had created a nonpartisan commission called America250 for this same purpose in 2016.

Democratic critics and watchdog groups say Trump decided to forge ahead with his own group after unsuccessful attempts to pack America 250 with his allies. Freedom 250 was incorporated as an LLC in October 2025 under the National Park Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the National Park Service, whose board now includes a number of Trump loyalists, including Chris LaCivita, senior adviser on his 2024 campaign.

Al Drago / Getty Images / Getty Images Visitors can buy Freedom 250 merchandise at the state fair on the National Mall.

Thursday's report describes Freedom 250 as "a shadow organization capable of infiltrating the celebrations and injecting America's 250th with Trump's extreme, partisan agenda."

Several of its events, like the "Great American State Fair" and a prayer gathering on the National Mall, have been criticized for their sanitized presentation of history and overtly Christian bent. The report accuses the group of funding its programming through opaque and questionable avenues, including soliciting foreign funds, misleading donors and selling access to the president.

"Once you siphon off the funds and supplant the real bipartisan commission with this new entity and you declare it the main platform for our nation's celebration, and you award all these shady contracts to your friends, you can do anything you want," Huffman said. "And what these folks chose to do was to push a very divisive, very extreme and explicitly sectarian religious agenda into all these materials in our name, using our taxpayer dollars."

Some of the accusations, if true, could be found to violate federal law. For example, the report alleges that the deception of donors who thought they were supporting America250 — but were actually given banking information for Freedom 250 — could constitute wire fraud.

Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez denied the report's claims as "categorically false," calling it a "partisan smear."

"Congressional members should be ashamed they are spending countless hours fabricating a report instead of joining Americans in creating an absolutely beautiful celebration," Alvarez wrote in a statement shared with NPR.

The report has not been adopted by the Natural Resources Committee, so does not reflect its official view. Republicans on the committee have so far refused to conduct any oversight on the issue, despite Democrats raising concerns at previous hearings. Republican ranking member Rep. Bruce Westerman did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

Huffman said his team had tried for nearly a year to get information from Freedom 250, but faced "resistance and obstruction every step of the way."

"I would hope that Freedom 250, if they claim that … there's nothing to see here, open up your books," he said. "Give us the documents that we've asked for, and the information we've asked for."

Huffman said his investigation will continue well past July Fourth, especially if Democrats reclaim the House in this fall's midterm elections. In that case, he didn't rule out the possibility of subpoenas or criminal referrals if applicable.

Regardless, he believes more information and witnesses will come to light — and says a full accounting is critical to prevent such a playbook from being used again.

"We may not be able to undo the damage they've done to us and the national celebration," Huffman said. "But we can do something very patriotic by reminding everyone that our government belongs to all of us, not to Donald Trump."

What the report alleges

Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Trump also wants to commemorate the anniversary by building a 250-foot arch, a replica of which stands at the state fair.

The report accuses Trump of long wanting to place himself at the center of the anniversary agenda. It points to events held on his birthdays — last year's Army 250th parade and this year's White House UFC fight — and longer-term projects like his plans to build a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch.

It alleges that when America250 resisted that vision, the Trump administration turned the National Park Foundation from a "beloved nonprofit into a presidential shell" by standing up Freedom 250 under its auspices.

It is not clear where that directive came from: Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who serves as ex officio director of the foundation's board, testified before Congress in May that he was "not aware of the final decision maker on Freedom 250." That same month, he told CNN the organization is "run out of the White House."

In any case, Freedom 250 emerged with more visibility and more federal funding than America250.

Alvarez, of Freedom 250, says it "stepped in to rescue our nation's 250th birthday from years of wasted time, wasted money, and failed planning." But the report argues it supplanted America250 "through a series of diversions and misrepresentations that drained the chartered Commission of the resources it needed to function."

The report says Congress allocated $150 million in federal funds last year to the Interior Department for events celebrating the 250th anniversary, with the "understanding" that $100 million of that would go to America250. The group has only received $25 million, it says, citing unnamed sources.

A statement from Freedom 250 says no funds were specifically earmarked for one entity over the other, so "claims that federal funds were 'diverted' from America250 to Freedom250 are baseless."

When asked for comment, America250 Chair Rosie Rios — who served as U.S. treasurer under President Obama — did not address the report. She said the organization "will continue to focus on the values-based programming approved by our bipartisan Commission" and is "supportive" of organizations planning events for the 250th.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images The America250 logo is seen on a White House Christmas tree skirt in December. That group is less visible than Freedom 250, but is planning many community-based anniversary events and a concert in Los Angeles.

The report alleges that Freedom 250 was advertised as an addition to America250 rather than as its replacement, creating confusion. For example, many of the performers who withdrew from a scheduled concert last month said they had falsely believed the event was nonpartisan (it was later rebranded as a Trump rally).

The report alleges that Freedom 250 capitalized on donors' confusion in a way that potentially amounts to fraud.

"Donors who intended to support America250 were misled and apparently provided with Freedom 250's banking information, meaning contributions solicited in the name of the nation's nonpartisan birthday foundation were routed instead to the President's substitute entity," it reads.

Freedom 250 said in a statement that "every major sponsor received documentation identifying Freedom 250 as the recipient's organization before funds were transferred, and donors were free to decline."

Alan Zibel, a researcher with the progressive consumer advocacy nonprofit Public Citizen, called those allegations "very troubling." He applauded House Democrats for looking into them, even though they don't have subpoena power at the moment.

"They've given House Democrats, should they take the majority next year, months and months of investigative work to do," he said. "And there are some pretty rich target opportunities."

Many questions remain

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images The Freedom 250 logo is visible on fencing around the National Mall on Thursday.

The bigger-picture problem, critics say, is the lack of transparency throughout the entire process.

"All of these things have been so thoroughly conducted outside of public view," said Toni Aguilar Rosenthal, a program director at the nonprofit Revolving Door Project. "But I think the House Dems' report is an excellent extension of those sort of remaining questions that continue to plague just the entire situation and Freedom 250 organizationally."

Aguilar Rosenthal co-authored a separate report on Freedom 250's contracts and tactics, along with Zibel from Public Citizen.

Based on their analysis, Aguilar Rosenthal said of the more than $120 million in public funds funneled toward the anniversary celebrations, over $100 million has been "funneled" directly to projects, events and entities with ties to the Trump administration.

Some of those public contracts raise particular alarm among watchdogs. Federal contracts have directed tens of millions of dollars to a company called Event Strategies, Inc., which helped organize Trump's infamous rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"They had a chance to do this in a bipartisan way or a way that wouldn't enrich cronies, but they pretty clearly didn't do that," said Zibel. "I think that this is a follow-the-money situation that needs to be explored."

Zibel says many companies — including major defense contractors and tech firms — that have donated to the 250th celebrations also rely on the government for contracts, funding and regulatory oversight. The report mentions that Freedom 250 circulated sponsorship packages culminating in a photo op with Trump, effectively selling access to the president.

Both reports raised questions about potential foreign influence. Alvarez, of Freedom 250, says it does not accept foreign donations.

But Keith Krach, a former Trump administration official who is the CEO of Freedom 250, appeared to solicit just that while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this year, offering "toolkits for countries, states, companies, all of that."

"What could be funner than marketing America, or really marketing freedom," Krach said.

There is little visibility into the origins and destinations of donations in general, Aguilar Rosenthal says. Best case, they are still being used for some of America250's original goals, she says. Worst case, she says, "public dollars and funds that have been earmarked for semiquincentennial celebrations are being used as a slush fund" for the administration and its political allies.

The report says the National Park Foundation's donor structure "conceals the identities of those who give and the benefits they may be promised in return." And at a congressional hearing in February, the foundation's president and CEO, Jeff Reinbold, promised anonymity for any Freedom 250 donors who requested it (but said donations would otherwise be disclosed in the regular reporting process).

Huffman conceded that any anniversary celebration of this scale would merit scrutiny over spending and contracts. But he said if this had been organized by the bipartisan commission that Congress authorized — with representation from both parties to ask questions and do oversight — it would have been more transparent.

"There would have been public reporting," he said, "because a publicly-created commission from Congress can't hide behind the cloak of secrecy of an LLC."

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