Consumer Handbook: Pet Sitting & Boarding Tips

While many of us would love to take our furry friends everywhere, sometimes they just can’t come along on summer vacation. While pet care options vary, your two major buckets are pet sitting (an employee visits your home to care for your pet) and pet boarding (your pet stays at a professional facility during your trip). Pets that are social and benefit from lots of exercise may do well at a boarding facility; more mellow or anxious pets may prefer to stay at home.

How can I find a trustworthy pet sitter or boarder?

