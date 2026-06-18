Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Named NACMA Marketing Team of the Year Finalist for Second Straight Year

Southeast Missouri Athletics received national recognition for its innovative fan engagement, revenue generation, and community impact, as the Redhawks were recognized as a finalist for the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) Marketing Team of the Year Award in Group II for the second consecutive year last week at the annual NACDA Convention.

The Marketing Team of the Year Award is NACMA's highest institutional honor and recognizes the overall impact a marketing team has on its athletics department, campus, and surrounding community through creativity, innovation, revenue growth, and fan engagement.

SEMO was one of three programs nationally selected as finalists in Group II, joining Big East programs Creighton and DePaul. Finalists were selected by NACMA members, board members, and past presidents from institutions across collegiate athletics.

"This recognition reflects the creativity, passion, and commitment of our entire external team," said Nate Saverino, Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations. "To be named a finalist for NACMA Marketing Team of the Year for the second straight year is a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to the dedication and hard work of our staff and student interns, as well as the support of our community and fans."

In addition to earning Marketing Team of the Year finalist honors, SEMO was awarded six NACMA Best Of Awards during the association's annual convention, the second most among all Group II institutions nationwide.

The Redhawks' award-winning campaigns included:

Gold Awards



Year Over Year Revenue Increase – Back-to-Back Ticket Sales Records

Digital Media Engagement – TikTok Team

Silver Awards



Ticket Revenue Campaign – Kids Cheer Free

Fundraising Campaign – Baseball Jersey Auction

Bronze Awards



Single Game Attendance/Sellout Campaign – Pajama Jam 2.0

Game Day Experience – LEGO Day

The six awards highlight SEMO Athletics' continued success in developing initiatives that drive attendance, increase revenue, elevate the fan experience, and create meaningful engagement opportunities for Redhawk supporters.

NACMA serves as the professional association for collegiate athletics marketing, communications, fan engagement, and ticketing professionals throughout the country. The organization's annual Best Of Awards program recognizes outstanding achievement and innovation across intercollegiate athletics.