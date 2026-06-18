David Sedaris doesn’t mind being humiliated

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: I don't know where I was when I first heard David Sedaris reading his essays on the radio, but I remember feeling like I was witnessing something revolutionary.

He was snarky, hilarious but also big hearted. His essay "Santaland Diaries" was about the indignities of working as a Christmas elf at Macy's. He read that essay on NPR in 1992 and it jumpstarted his career as one of this country's greatest observational humorists. To me, his books have always felt like love letters to the messiest parts of being human.

His newest collection of essays is called "The Land and Its People."

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