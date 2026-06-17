Consumer Handbook: Lawn Care Tips

A beautiful yard takes hard work, and sometimes you need to call in the experts. When choosing a lawn care professional, BBB recommends looking for a responsive company with a strong track record of trustworthy business practices.

How can I find a trustworthy lawn or landscaping service?



Look for the BBB Seal or membership in a professional organization. Most associations and accrediting organizations (like BBB) ask members to adhere to high standards for service. Professional organizations such as the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) keep businesses informed on new industry methods and safety standards.

Most associations and accrediting organizations (like BBB) ask members to adhere to high standards for service. Professional organizations such as the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) keep businesses informed on new industry methods and safety standards. Get multiple estimates. Ask for estimates for the same services from at least three different companies. Compare pricing and timelines. Ask candidates for references and pictures of past work.

Ask for estimates for the same services from at least three different companies. Compare pricing and timelines. Ask candidates for references and pictures of past work. Check for licensing and insurance. Your contractor may need a license to work in your area, particularly if they are applying pesticides. Ask for a certificate of insurance from the business's insurance agent.

I found a company I like. What should I do before the job begins?

