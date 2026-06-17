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Consumer Handbook: Lawn Care Tips
A beautiful yard takes hard work, and sometimes you need to call in the experts. When choosing a lawn care professional, BBB recommends looking for a responsive company with a strong track record of trustworthy business practices.
How can I find a trustworthy lawn or landscaping service?
- Look for the BBB Seal or membership in a professional organization. Most associations and accrediting organizations (like BBB) ask members to adhere to high standards for service. Professional organizations such as the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) keep businesses informed on new industry methods and safety standards.
- Get multiple estimates. Ask for estimates for the same services from at least three different companies. Compare pricing and timelines. Ask candidates for references and pictures of past work.
- Check for licensing and insurance. Your contractor may need a license to work in your area, particularly if they are applying pesticides. Ask for a certificate of insurance from the business's insurance agent.
I found a company I like. What should I do before the job begins?
- Consider a lawn inspection. An inspection can build trust between you and the contractor and help both of you understand what work your lawn might need. Keep in mind that businesses may charge you to discuss specific landscaping ideas – this is to protect themselves against clients who want to get their ideas and implement them themselves. They often credit you for the initial fee if you contract with them.
- Ask about materials and plant choices. If your project involves plantings, inquire about the types of plants, trees and materials the landscaper plans to use. Ensure they are suitable for your climate and preferences.
- Confirm how and when you’ll pay. Depending on the service, it may be best to pay once for a specific project, or regularly for an ongoing service. Be wary if a company asks for a large deposit or payment in full before work is completed. Pay by credit card if possible – this makes it easier to handle disputes.
- Get it in writing. Get a written contract that outlines the expected duration of the service and the quantity, size, and types of plants and other materials. Make sure the contract includes any promises made verbally. Some contracts can be open-ended, meaning they renew until the client specifically terminates, so ensure you know how to cancel your contract. Get an itemized receipt for all payments.