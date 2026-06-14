Let's Talk Business: Mapping the Momentum of Growth in Cape Girardeau

Right now, it seems like everywhere you look when driving around Cape Girardeau there is some kind of construction project in various stages of progress going on. From remodeling projects to new business development, housing development projects to voter-approved tax funded infrastructure development, it’s a lot to keep track of. Luckily for the Citizens of Cape Girardeau, the City has released a new tool for us to use.

To help residents stay connected with this rapid progress, the City’s Community Development Department has launched an innovative, interactive online tool: the Development Map (also known as the Economic Vitality Map). This user-friendly ArcGIS StoryMap offers a transparent, real-time look at the major construction and growth activity reshaping our local footprint.

By exploring the map, you can track major investments across three critical sectors:



New Business Activity: Discover the private commercial investments, historic downtown revitalizations, and expanding business corridors that continue to solidify Cape as a thriving regional economic hub.

Discover the private commercial investments, historic downtown revitalizations, and expanding business corridors that continue to solidify Cape as a thriving regional economic hub. Housing Development: Visualize ongoing residential construction projects that are expanding local housing options to accommodate our growing population.

Visualize ongoing residential construction projects that are expanding local housing options to accommodate our growing population. City Infrastructure: Follow essential, voter-supported public works improvements, including vital street upgrades and water facility modernized efforts.

This map is designed to be a living, evolving resource for our community. The City welcomes your engagement, if you notice a project missing or want to share feedback, you can text the city at 573-314-5575.

Ready to see how Cape Girardeau is shaping its future? Check out the City's Official Development Map and explore the incredible momentum taking place right in our backyard.