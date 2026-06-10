Consumer Handbook: Summer Event Ticket Purchases

Buying online is the easiest way for many people to get tickets, and it’s usually safest to buy tickets directly from a venue’s, team’s or artist’s official website. However, sometimes it makes sense to buy resale tickets. Online ticket marketplaces and resellers can help you get tickets to a sold-out event or at a discount – but buyers should beware.

How can I avoid scams when I’m buying tickets?



Know your source. If you aren’t purchasing directly from the venue, the next safest option is a legitimate vendor. You can look up ticket platforms and sellers on BBB.org to check for BBB Accreditation and read reviews. You can also check to see if the seller is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers, which offers a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets.

If you aren’t purchasing directly from the venue, the next safest option is a legitimate vendor. You can look up ticket platforms and sellers on BBB.org to check for BBB Accreditation and read reviews. You can also check to see if the seller is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers, which offers a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets. I f it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You may see online ads for tickets at extremely low prices, or someone might post tickets on social media for a great deal. Use your best judgment — these may be scams, especially if the source isn’t a well-known vendor. Legitimate resellers usually don’t have a lot to gain by offering a ticket at a rock-bottom price.

You may see online ads for tickets at extremely low prices, or someone might post tickets on social media for a great deal. Use your best judgment — these may be scams, especially if the source isn’t a well-known vendor. Legitimate resellers usually don’t have a lot to gain by offering a ticket at a rock-bottom price. Verify trust. When using a resale website, check to make sure it has a secure purchase system by looking for the lock symbol or “https://” in the web address. Don’t click on links to resale websites in emails or ads — one common scam is to impersonate the website of a well-known company to sell fake tickets.

When using a resale website, check to make sure it has a secure purchase system by looking for the lock symbol or “https://” in the web address. Don’t click on links to resale websites in emails or ads — one common scam is to impersonate the website of a well-known company to sell fake tickets. Use a credit card. That way, you have some recourse if your tickets are fraudulent. You won’t be able to get your money back if you use cash or debit. Beware of sellers who ask you to leave a major platform to pay them or insist that you pay with payment apps, wire transfer or gift cards.

That way, you have some recourse if your tickets are fraudulent. You won’t be able to get your money back if you use cash or debit. Beware of sellers who ask you to leave a major platform to pay them or insist that you pay with payment apps, wire transfer or gift cards. Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker to help protect fans like you.

How can I protect my resale ticket purchase?

