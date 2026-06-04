Two-Minute Drill: Baseball Lands Six on 2026 All-OVC Postseason Teams

Six Southeast Missouri Baseball players landed on the 2026 All-Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Team at the conclusion of the season.

Sophomore designated hitter and outfielder Joe Hall was named to the All-OVC First Team. He hit a staggering .374 (40-107) with six home runs, seven doubles, and drove in 28 RBIs.

Senior right-handed pitcher Nathan Mertens landed on the First Team All-OVC for the second-straight season. Mertens led the entire country in walks-per-nine-innings (3.05) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (17.67) this season. Overall, Mertens pitched 59.1 innings this season while making 16 appearances on the mound including five starts.

Junior second baseman Brooks Kettering landed on the All-OVC Second Team. He recorded the third highest batting average on the team in league play, and in the field he had an astounding .995 fielding percentage.

Senior shortstop Andrew Ramirez also landed on the All-OVC Second Team. He fielded his position at an impressive .984 mark while recording 60 putouts and 129 assists, and he finished the regular season as the 13th toughest hitter to strikeout in the nation (15.8).

Two Redhawk freshmen were recognized on the All-OVC Freshman Team: Catcher Tank Sims and left-handed pitcher Matt Wnukowski.

The Redhawks finished the season with a school-record 39 wins and also ranked number 47 in the NCAA RPI rankings – the highest ever finish in program history.