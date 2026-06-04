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Focus on Southeast
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with SEMO President Brad Hodson

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT

On this edition of the show, we talk with Dr. Brad Hodson, President of Southeast Missouri State University. We’ll talk about the university budget, some potential changes in academics, get a facilities update and much more. Hodson also reflects on his first year as president of the university.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods