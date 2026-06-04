"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with SEMO President Brad Hodson
On this edition of the show, we talk with Dr. Brad Hodson, President of Southeast Missouri State University. We’ll talk about the university budget, some potential changes in academics, get a facilities update and much more. Hodson also reflects on his first year as president of the university.