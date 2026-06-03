Consumer Handbook: Assisted Living Tips

Older Americans Month is a time to recognize older adults’ contributions, learn about aging and encourage older adults and their families to advocate for themselves, manage their health, and make informed decisions that support their independence.

The choice of an assisted living facility impacts all the above. Whether you’re deciding for yourself or a loved one, you want to find a new home that meets all your clinical, financial and lifestyle needs, so it’s important to have all the facts.

How should I choose an assisted living facility?

