To Your Health: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Stigma grows in silence. Healing begins in community. The National Alliance on Mental Illness invites everyone to join them in speaking up against mental health stigma this May for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental Health Awareness Month provides a chance to stand with your community and show that no one struggles alone. Whether you’re living with a mental health condition, supporting a loved one, or advocating for change, you can increase awareness about the vital role mental health plays in our overall health and well-being.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that mental health issues can affect anyone:

One in 5 American adults experience a mental health condition in a given year.

One in 6 young people have experienced a major depressive episode.

One in 20 Americans have lived with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.

Mental Health America invites everyone this month to reflect on what a “good day” looks like for you. “Good” doesn’t have to mean happy or productive. It might mean calm, manageable, or something else. What counts as good can change over time, and only you can define what a good day looks like to you.

No matter how you are feeling right now, remember: more good days are possible, help is available, and you are not alone.

Resources:

https://www.nami.org/stay-connected/events/awareness-events/mental-health-awareness-month/