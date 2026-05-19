© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Hitchhikers'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“Alice. July 5, 1976. The first time Alice saw them, they were walking side by side on the narrow gravel road that led into the RV park and campground. A boy and girl, moving together in a slow, slouching way with his arm around her shoulders, and her hand tucked into the back pocket of his bell-bottoms. His army-style backpack looked heavy, the seams stretching, a rolled-up orange sleeping bag tied to the bottom.”

That’s the beginning to Chevy Stevens’ thriller The Hitchhikers. After the loss of an infant, Alice and her husband Tom have set out on an RV road trip through Canada, hoping to heal. Alice and Tom take a liking to the teenage hitchhikers, Ocean and Blue, and oﬀer to give them a lift and feed them for a couple of days.

At one of their stops, Alice sees a newspaper article about a search for two teenage hitchhikers, Jenny and Simon, who have been accused of brutally murdering the girl’s mother and stepfather. The accompanying photo convinces Alice that Jenny and Simon and Ocean and Blue are one and the same.

When Simon realizes they have been found out, he beats Tom badly enough to incapacitate him, leaving Alice to drive the RV and do Simon’s bidding. As they travel through Canada, there are more beatings, death, and robberies. Alice finds strength she doesn’t know she had as she fights to save Tom’s and her own life.

As the publicist wrote, there is “non-stop action, intense standoﬀs, nail-biting robberies and more, and then ends on a sweet and hopeful note,” believe it or not. The non-stop action does make it very hard to put down.

If you’re interested in thrillers, then you must read The Hitchhikers by Chevy Stevens.
Tags
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin