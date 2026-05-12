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Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Secret of Secrets'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published May 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“In a blinding flash, a frightening memory materialized in Gessner’s consciousness. She now realized where her physical body was lying at this very instant…and, even more terrifying, what was being done to her. She was on her back, tightly strapped into a machine she herself had created. A monster stood over her. The creature looked like some kind of primordial man who had crawled out of the earth. His face and hairless skull were coated with a thick layer of filthy clay, cracked and fractured like the surface of the moon. Only his hate-filled eyes were visible behind his earthen mask.”

That’s a passage from Dan Brown’s novel The Secret of Secrets. Gessner is a scientist working on a top-secret project for the CIA. The monster is someone disguised as the Golem of Prague who sees themself as the protector of Sasha, a young woman who has been unknowingly used as the subject of Gessner’s research.

As the story begins, Robert Langdon has arrived in Prague with his love, Katherine Solomon. Katherine, a noetic scientist, was invited by Gessner to give a lecture on her soon-to-be-published book that reveals her groundbreaking findings on the human consciousness, including out-of-body experiences and what happens at death.

As the book jacket says, when Katherine goes missing, “Langdon embarks on a thrilling race through the mystical landscape of Prague, ruthlessly hunted by a powerful organization and a chilling assailant sprung from the city’s ancient mythology.” On a page before the prologue, Brown lists three facts including this chilling one: “All experiments, technologies, and scientific results are true to life.”

Dan Brown never disappoints, so if you’re a fan of his work, then you must read The Secret of Secrets.
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Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin