© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: American Stroke and High Blood Pressure Education Month

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

The American Heart Association reports that while 70-85% of adults are aware they have high blood pressure, only about 44-54% have it under control. Those who have had high blood pressure for over 20 years have a 67% higher risk of stroke. Many people experience no symptoms of high blood pressure (such as severe headaches or dizziness) until a stroke occurs.

May is recognized as American Stroke Month and National High Blood Pressure Education Month, focusing on the critical link between high blood pressure (hypertension) and stroke risk. High blood pressure damages blood vessels, significantly increasing the risk of both stroke and heart attack.

According to the American Stroke Association, approximately 80% of strokes are preventable. More than half of all strokes are caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure, making it the most critical risk factor to manage. Harvard Health reports that good blood pressure control after a stroke cuts the chances of having a repeat stroke by more than half. Medication is highly effective at reducing high blood pressure. The National Institutes of Health state that when medications are taken consistently, they reduce the risk of stroke by over 35%.

Other key strategies for prevention include maintaining a healthy diet low in saturated fats, maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol.

Resources:
https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association/stroke-awareness-monthhttps://health.clevelandclinic.org/be-fast-stroke

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/keeping-blood-pressure-control-reduces-risk-second-stroke-201403287096#:~:text=High%20blood%20pressure%20damages%20artery%20walls%20throughout,healthy%20blood%20pressure%20is%20anything%20under%20120/80.

https://www.healthline.com/health/stroke/what-is-stroke-level-blood-pressure
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs