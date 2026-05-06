To Your Health: American Stroke and High Blood Pressure Education Month

The American Heart Association reports that while 70-85% of adults are aware they have high blood pressure, only about 44-54% have it under control. Those who have had high blood pressure for over 20 years have a 67% higher risk of stroke. Many people experience no symptoms of high blood pressure (such as severe headaches or dizziness) until a stroke occurs.

May is recognized as American Stroke Month and National High Blood Pressure Education Month, focusing on the critical link between high blood pressure (hypertension) and stroke risk. High blood pressure damages blood vessels, significantly increasing the risk of both stroke and heart attack.

According to the American Stroke Association, approximately 80% of strokes are preventable. More than half of all strokes are caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure, making it the most critical risk factor to manage. Harvard Health reports that good blood pressure control after a stroke cuts the chances of having a repeat stroke by more than half. Medication is highly effective at reducing high blood pressure. The National Institutes of Health state that when medications are taken consistently, they reduce the risk of stroke by over 35%.

Other key strategies for prevention include maintaining a healthy diet low in saturated fats, maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol.

Resources:

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association/stroke-awareness-monthhttps://health.clevelandclinic.org/be-fast-stroke

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/keeping-blood-pressure-control-reduces-risk-second-stroke-201403287096#:~:text=High%20blood%20pressure%20damages%20artery%20walls%20throughout,healthy%20blood%20pressure%20is%20anything%20under%20120/80 .