© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Enormous Wings'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“It’s…nice.” Max didn’t sound like he meant it. He hadn’t picked Vista View—that would be Alice again. We were standing a few feet from the entrance, watching a fake waterfall trickle over fake river rock, trying to work up the resolve to go inside. Upstairs, movers were arranging what remained of my furniture without me, but I couldn’t seem to get past the forecourt.”

That’s from the beginning of chapter two of Laurie Frankel’s novel, Enormous Wings. After a minor fender bender, the children of seventy-seven-year-old Pepper Mills took her license away and moved her into a retirement home in Austin, Texas.

She was expecting to be miserable but, in fact, made several new friends and found a new love, Moth. Shortly after Pepper and Moth began spending time in bed together, Pepper started feeling poorly. Her children took her to the doctor expecting some dire diagnosis only to be told that Pepper was, in fact, pregnant. At seventy-seven!

And so began months of deciding what was the healthiest decision to make, and who gets to decide, especially living in an anti-abortion state. And once the media found out about this medical miracle, plenty more people hounded Pepper for a variety of reasons—like to be their poster child or use her blood for medical research.

The author uses this extremely rare phenomenon to address, as the book jacket says, “female agency and bodily autonomy, morality and mortality. It’s about what happens when you don’t get to choose. It’s about motherhood and family, sex and love and friendship, and how those bedrocks—even so late in the day—can still change, and then change everything.”

If you’re interested in this unique scenario, then you must read Enormous Wings by Laurie Frankel.
Tags
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin