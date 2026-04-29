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To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: HPV and Cancer Awareness

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

Cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) cause result in 6,100 deaths a year in America. HPV vaccination could prevent more than 90% of these cancers from ever developing.

April is Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month. The Kaiser Family Foundation shared that since the HPV vaccine was first introduced, there has been a significant decline in the prevalence of four HPV strains. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year in the United States, 33,700 women and men are diagnosed with a cancer caused by HPV infection, such as cervical cancer, head and neck cancers, and anal cancer. The HPV vaccine can reduce your risk of cancer by protecting against the strains of HPV that can cause the disease.

Over the years, researchers have learned more about when people should get the HPV vaccine. It was originally approved for females ages nine through 26. Then the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended both females and males get vaccinated up to age 26. However, people can now get vaccinated up to age 45.

Resources:
https://preventcancer.org/prevention-screening/cancer-prevention-and-early-detection-month/

https://www.mskcc.org/news/think-you-re-too-old-get-hpv-vaccine-prevent-cancer-maybe-not#:~:text=The%20HPV%20vaccine%20was%20originally,age%2045%20can%20get%20vaccinated.&text=U.S.%20health%20officials%20have%20expanded,people%20in%20their%20mid%2D40s.

https://www.cdc.gov/std/hpv/stdfact-hpv.htm

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/stds/hpv.php

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/hpv/statistics/state/index.htm

https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/fact-sheet/the-hpv-vaccine-access-and-use-in-the-u-s/#:~:text=The%20FDA%20first%20approved%20first,was%20approved%20by%20the%20FDA.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/acip-recs/vacc-specific/hpv.html
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs