To Your Health: Child Abuse Prevention Month

Have you noticed blue pinwheels popping up everywhere this month? The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention, representing the joyful, healthy childhood every child deserves.

The Child Welfare Information Gateway shares that during April, we recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the importance of communities working together to support and strengthen families and prevent child maltreatment.

Prevent Child Abuse America states that in the Pinwheels of Possibility campaign, the pinwheel tells a deeper story: with families at the center, each turn represents the systems, programs, policies, and everyday acts of care that strengthen families and help them thrive.

Families are our greatest asset in keeping children safe, yet many are facing growing barriers to housing, childcare, healthcare, paid time off, and overall economic stability. Now is the time for communities to come together to strengthen and support all families, so more children can grow up safe, stable, and full of possibility.

Children and families do best when they receive support early. Upstream investments reduce child maltreatment, improve health and educational outcomes, and increase stability across generations.

April 28 is a nationwide day of support for child abuse prevention. You can donate to a local or national chapter to protect children and strengthen families in communities across America.