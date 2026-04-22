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To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Child Abuse Prevention Month

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT
Pinwheels of Possibility. When families are connected and supported early, everyone benefits.

Have you noticed blue pinwheels popping up everywhere this month? The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention, representing the joyful, healthy childhood every child deserves.

The Child Welfare Information Gateway shares that during April, we recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the importance of communities working together to support and strengthen families and prevent child maltreatment.

Prevent Child Abuse America states that in the Pinwheels of Possibility campaign, the pinwheel tells a deeper story: with families at the center, each turn represents the systems, programs, policies, and everyday acts of care that strengthen families and help them thrive.

Families are our greatest asset in keeping children safe, yet many are facing growing barriers to housing, childcare, healthcare, paid time off, and overall economic stability. Now is the time for communities to come together to strengthen and support all families, so more children can grow up safe, stable, and full of possibility.

Children and families do best when they receive support early. Upstream investments reduce child maltreatment, improve health and educational outcomes, and increase stability across generations.

April 28 is a nationwide day of support for child abuse prevention. You can donate to a local or national chapter to protect children and strengthen families in communities across America.

Resources:
https://www.childwelfare.gov/preventionmonth/about-national-child-abuse-prevention-month/
https://preventchildabuse.org/cap-month-2026/#
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs