© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Book of Lost Hours'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“Upstairs, Lisavet,” he said, reaching into his coat for the pocket watch. The old familiar brass was slick in his palm. His fingers fumbled over the crown until it clicked into place, and he flung open the door. What had once been their cozy, two-room apartment was instead a silent cavern of shadows. “I want you to wait in there. Stay right there by this door.”

Those are some lines from the first chapter of Hayley Gelfuso’s fantasy novel The Book of Lost Hours. The story begins in 1938 in Germany. The cavern in which Lisavet’s Jewish father hides her is the Time Space, a diﬀerent dimension where shelves of books hold the memories of all who have died. Lisavet’s father never returns for her, so she spends decades experiencing life through those memories.

A limited number of people have the special watches that allow them access to the time space. Twenty years into her confinement, she notices timekeepers burning books in an eﬀort to erase or change history. She makes it her mission to stomp out the fires and preserve as much as she can in her own separate book.

It’s while she’s preserving a memory that she meets and falls in love with Ernest, a timekeeper from the real world who is on a secret mission to do the same. But back out in the real world, one CIA department’s sole mission is to erase memories and change history. They want to find and destroy Lisavet’s book.

It’s a tempting concept to be able to erase memories that cause pain, but also a little scary to think of a government rewriting history.

If you’re intrigued by the idea of all our collective memories stored in another dimension and concerned about those who would like to rewrite history, then you must read The Book of Lost Hours by Hayley Gelfuso.
Tags
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin