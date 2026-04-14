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Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Jump'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“Right about Fence Five, I started to think, the movies lied to me. Roxie had her head up in front of me, so high I was almost looking between the black tips crowning her chocolate-brown ears. They perfectly framed the jump we were approaching. A jump I had thought would be easy—just a little row of barrels!—but my headstrong mare clearly disagreed.”

That’s the opening to Natalie Keller Reinert’s novel The Jump. The speaker is Brooke Haskell, a college junior whose lifelong dream is to be a champion equestrian. She doesn’t come from money, so this dream, along with a headstrong horse, seems almost impossible until she lands an apprenticeship with Eddie O’Neill, a famous equestrian.

In exchange for backbreaking, nonstop labor she gets a place to stay and, more importantly, lessons with Eddie. And she gains a new friend, who is also an apprentice with a wide following on social media.

The author has experience in many equine avenues, so the book is a glimpse into three-day eventing, where horse and rider run through courses of dressage and jumping. It’s jumping that Brooke’s horse, Roxie, is particularly resistant to. Just when Roxie seems to be improving, her personality worsens, and when Brooke discovers the reason, she’s horrified.

As the book jacket says: “Against the riveting high-stakes backdrop of the equestrian world, Reinert explores the passions that drive us, the love aﬀairs that fuel us, and the partnerships—both animal and human that help us thrive and find ourselves.”

If you’re a fan of horses and the equestrian world, then you must read The Jump by Natalie Keller Reinert.
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Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin