Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Impossible Fortune'

“They show you how to make bombs on the internet. If you know where to look. What to buy, where to buy it from. How to fit the whole thing together. There are even videos…They don’t really tell you about the risks. But the risks stand to reason. Be careful with explosives, that doesn’t need to be spelled out to anyone surely?”

Those are some opening lines to Richard Osman’s fifth title in the Thursday Murder Club Mystery series, The Impossible Fortune. As the story begins, Joyce and the rest of the Club have attended her daughter Joanna’s wedding to Paul. At the reception, one of Paul’s friends, Nick, asks Elizabeth (the former MI-6 agent) for help. The next day when Nick’s partner Holly dies in a car bomb, Nick disappears.

Paul was an investor in Nick and Holly’s business…a cold storage facility, an underground concrete room where people with untold treasures or computers with secret information can store them in locked boxes. Nick and Holly have one of these boxes, accessible only with both of their individual codes.

So, the mystery begins. Who killed Holly? Where is Nick? What are the secret codes that will unlock the box that contains a piece of paper giving access to millions in bitcoin. While they work to solve the mysteries, Ron is faced with another dilemma: his daughter has finally kicked her abusive husband out of the house. How can Ron stop the abusive son-in-law from killing both his daughter and his other son?

As always, the author uses unique, likable characters to solve the mystery. If you too have become a fan of the Thursday Murder Club Mystery series, then you must read The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman.