"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Regional Campus Update and the Importance of Organ and Tissue Donation
On this edition of the show, we talk with Shan Howard, Director of Regional campuses at SEMO and Dr. Linda Heitman stops by to tell us about an innovative online program that educates nurses about organ and tissue donation.