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Focus on Southeast
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Regional Campus Update and the Importance of Organ and Tissue Donation

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published March 20, 2026 at 8:53 AM CDT
Dan Woods and Dr. Linda Heitman
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Dan Woods and Dr. Linda Heitman

On this edition of the show, we talk with Shan Howard, Director of Regional campuses at SEMO and Dr. Linda Heitman stops by to tell us about an innovative online program that educates nurses about organ and tissue donation.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods