To Your Health: Brain Injury Awareness Month

“At first, the effects were invisible to most. I looked fine on the outside, but inside, I was struggling. The headaches, memory loss, cognitive fatigue, and emotional toll were relentless. Simple tasks became overwhelming…I didn’t just have to heal; I had to rebuild.” This is the story of Kate, a Kansas City Police Officer, who experienced a traumatic brain injury.

Every March, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in observing Brain Injury Awareness Month. Awareness covers both Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injury (ABI).

A traumatic brain injury occurs when brain function is altered by an external force. This happens when something strikes the head or when the head hits something as the result of an assault, fall, or motor vehicle accident. Non-traumatic, or acquired brain injury causes damage to the brain as a result of internal factors, such as a lack of oxygen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TBIs are a leading cause of death and disability in the United States. Some ways to avoid TBI include wearing a seatbelt, wearing a helmet when riding a bike or engaging in other activities where you could fall or be hit, getting your eyes checked regularly, child-proofing, and talking with your healthcare providers about doing exercises to increase balance and avoiding medication that can make you sleepy or dizzy.