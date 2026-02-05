Looking back on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina

Updated February 21, 2026 at 3:07 PM CST

NPR's team in Milan — Becky Sullivan, Pien Huang, Brian Mann and Rachel Treisman — and pop culture correspondent Linda Holmes look back on the breakout stars, biggest upsets and weirdest moments of the Games. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games," hosted by A Martínez.

"Up First Winter Games" was made by: Correspondents: Becky Sullivan, Rachel Treisman, Pien Huang, Brian Mann, Emily Kwong, Jonathan Lambert, Marc Rivers, Rafael Nam, Juliana Kim , Chloe Veltman, Anusha Mathur, Ruth Sherlock, Rolando Arrieta, David Folkenflick, Linda Holmes Member station reporters: Lillian Karabaic, Josh Sullivan, Edgar B Herwick III, Jenny Peek Guests: Eric Heiden, Ben Ogden, Gus Schumacher, Erin Jackson, Nick Baumgartner, Scott Hamilton Lead Editor: Eric Whitney Coordinating Producer: Lauren Migaki Video Producers: Zayrha Rodriguez, Michael Zamora Producers: Brianna Scott, Ana Perez, Barry Gordemer, Elizabeth Baker Visual Editors: Elizabeth Gillis, Grace Raver, Pablo Valdivia, Catie Dull Video Technicians: Bruce Grant, Allen Walden, Amy Willis, Brieana Sealy Audio Engineers: Jay Czys, Andie Huether, Becky Brown, Josephine Nyounai Graphic Designers: Chloe Sun, Jackie Lay Copy Editors: Zach Thompson, Pam Webster Audience Engagement: Arielle Retting, Ameera Butt, Elle Nett Digital production: Amy Morgan, Chris Hopkins, Halisia Hubbard, Jessica Green, Emily Abshire, Joshua Willis Video Technical Manager: Will Mitchell Audio Engineering Supervisor: Valerie Matthews Project Manager: Emily Kinslow Content Administration Manager: Tonia Moore Director, NPR Visuals: Nicole Werbeck Executive Producer and Showrunner: Adam Verdugo Executive Producers: Jay Shaylor, Samantha Melbourneweaver Vice President, News Programming: Eric Marrapodi

Copyright 2026 NPR