To Your Health: RA (Rheumatoid Arthritis) Day

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day is observed on February 2 each year. The Rheumatoid Patient Foundation started this day to spread awareness about the condition.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition that causes joint inflammation and pain. It happens when the immune system doesn’t work properly and attacks the lining of the joints. The disease causes pain, swelling, stiffness, and loss of function in joints. According to the National Institute of Health, RA can affect the joints in the wrists, hands, elbows, shoulders, feet, spine, knees, and jaw, but also cause medical problems outside of the joints, in areas such as the heart, lungs, blood, nerves, eyes, and skin.

Doctors do not know why the immune system attacks joint tissues, but it can be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Rheumatoid arthritis can be hard to diagnose in its early stages because the early symptoms can be like those of other common conditions. Healthcare professionals check joints for swelling, redness, and warmth, as well as reflexes and muscle strength. According to the Mayo Clinic, blood tests and imaging tests are also used.

There is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis, but it can be treated with medications, such as steroids. However, according to the Arthritis Foundation, RA is a disease of ups and downs. One day, people with RA feel pretty good. The next, swelling and pain ratchet up to the point that they can barely get out of bed. These symptom episodes, called flares, can be unpredictable and debilitating. The severity and frequency can vary widely from person to person.

Resources:

https://nationaltoday.com/rheumatoid-arthritis-awareness-day/

https://www.everydayhealth.com/rheumatoid-arthritis/rheumatoid-arthritis-awareness-day/ https://www.arthritis.org/diseases/rheumatoid-arthritis

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/rheumatoid-arthritis/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20353653

https://www.arthritis.org/diseases/more-about/understanding-rheumatoid-arthritis-flares