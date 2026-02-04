Consumer Handbook: What to Know if You're Using NFCs (and You Probably Are)

If you have a smartphone purchased in the last few years, it almost certainly came with NFC capability. The technology allows users to effortlessly transfer money, share files and knock out a growing list of other tasks. But that data transfer can create vulnerabilities.

What exactly is NFC?

NFC stands for Near Field Communication. It's a data transfer that only works within a very short physical range. We’re talking inches, not feet. Some forms of this technology require you to tap devices together or wave them back and forth in proximity. NFCs are based on RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, a process that uses radio frequencies to identify objects. Near Field Communication capabilities have been around for years, but their use is becoming much more widespread.

What does it do?

Near Field Communication uses a series of protocols to make transactions easier and faster. People use them to make contactless payments, share digital content, connect one device with another, and a list of other tasks that gets longer every day.

How do they work?

An NFC relies on proximity, so when users get close to a device they want to interact with, typically, they receive a prompt asking for permission. They follow on-screen prompts from there. It’s convenient because it doesn’t involve downloading an app or signing up to get started.

When you activate some NFC technologies, they enable Bluetooth and use that to make your data transfer. That means you don’t have to fumble around with your phone to find Bluetooth settings, choose the device you want to pair, enter the key or code, and so on.

Other NFC technologies enable Wi-Fi between two devices so they can “talk” back and forth. The big benefit here is that Wi-Fi direct has much greater bandwidth, so big files transfer faster.

Near Field Communications and Cybersecurity

Convenience is great, but if you’re like most people, you might recognize when data is just floating around, there’s a security risk, especially when technology is linked to your credit card or bank account. So how risky is NFC technology?

It takes more than just a bump for a transaction to occur; both sending and receiving devices must be ready to accept the data transfer. It would be difficult for a hacker to brush against you in a crowd and wirelessly withdraw from your bank account. You’re not likely to collide with a stranger in the grocery store and accidentally send their phone all your personal information. But that doesn’t mean NFCs are without risk.

One problem happens when people lose their phones or have their devices stolen. If a thief can unlock your device, or if you don’t secure it with a strong password, there’s nothing to stop him or her from waving it over a payment terminal or ATM to get your money.

NFC tags are also vulnerable to tampering. For example, users have tapped smart tags thinking they were about to access movie trailers or visit a vendor website but instead had their personal information sent to a bad actor.

General NFC Security Tips

• Turn NFC off when not in use. Disable NFC on your device when you're not using it to reduce the risk of unauthorized access or accidental connections.

• Be mindful of proximity.: NFC only works within a short range (typically 4 cm or less), but attackers could use specialized tools to attempt to intercept data. Be cautious when using NFC in crowded or untrusted areas.

• Use secure apps and devices. Only use trusted apps for NFC payments or file sharing. Ensure your device has updated security features and firmware.

• Enable device authentication. Use a PIN, pattern, or biometric lock on your device to prevent unauthorized use of NFC.

• Monitor permissions. Regularly check the permissions granted to apps that use NFC to ensure they only have access to necessary features.

• Avoid connecting to unknown devices. Do not pair with or transfer files to unknown NFC-enabled devices or tags without verifying their source.

• Encrypt sensitive data. If you're using NFC for payments or sharing sensitive information, ensure the data is encrypted and transmitted over a secure channel.

Have you heard about or experienced an NFC-related scheme or fraud? You can help spread awareness and protect others when you report it to BBB Scam Tracker.