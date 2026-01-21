© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: AI in Healthcare

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:03 PM CST
DisneyLifestylers's - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

As university faculty continue to discern how to help students use artificial intelligence, or AI, as peer editors or tutors, rather than as a vending machine where they put in a prompt and get out a completed paper, healthcare professionals are facing similar opportunities and challenges.

The Future Healthcare Journal states, Artificial intelligence is a powerful and disruptive area of computer science, with the potential to fundamentally transform the practice of medicine and the delivery of healthcare. A report from the National Academy of Medicine identified three potential benefits of AI in healthcare: improving outcomes for both patients and clinical teams, lowering healthcare costs, and benefiting population health.

The Mayo Clinic points out that one of the key advantages for healthcare may be saving time. AI can take care of tedious work that’s required of practitioners, such as writing clinical notes or filling out forms, even if a revision is needed to refine the first attempt AI makes.

Also, when providers are busy caring for people, keeping pace with evolving technological advances is a challenge. AI can work with huge volumes of information and highlight the most relevant pieces.

However, the American Medical Association commonly refers to “augmented intelligence,” which stresses the importance of AI assisting, rather than replacing, healthcare professionals. AI chatbots can generate medical advice that is misleading or false.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
