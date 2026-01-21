To Your Health: AI in Healthcare

As university faculty continue to discern how to help students use artificial intelligence, or AI, as peer editors or tutors, rather than as a vending machine where they put in a prompt and get out a completed paper, healthcare professionals are facing similar opportunities and challenges.

The Future Healthcare Journal states, Artificial intelligence is a powerful and disruptive area of computer science, with the potential to fundamentally transform the practice of medicine and the delivery of healthcare. A report from the National Academy of Medicine identified three potential benefits of AI in healthcare: improving outcomes for both patients and clinical teams, lowering healthcare costs, and benefiting population health.

The Mayo Clinic points out that one of the key advantages for healthcare may be saving time. AI can take care of tedious work that’s required of practitioners, such as writing clinical notes or filling out forms, even if a revision is needed to refine the first attempt AI makes.

Also, when providers are busy caring for people, keeping pace with evolving technological advances is a challenge. AI can work with huge volumes of information and highlight the most relevant pieces.

However, the American Medical Association commonly refers to “augmented intelligence,” which stresses the importance of AI assisting, rather than replacing, healthcare professionals. AI chatbots can generate medical advice that is misleading or false.

